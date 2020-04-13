Pregnant Women With COVID-19 May Not Show Symptoms

By E.J. Mundell

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, April 14, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- A study of pregnant women admitted to two New York City hospitals for delivery in late March and early April found that about 1 in 7 were infected with the new coronavirus and most didn't show symptoms.

Reporting April 13 in the New England Journal of Medicine, doctors from New York-Presbyterian Allen Hospital and the Columbia University Irving Medical Center said they tested a total of 215 women who delivered newborns between March 22 and April 4.

All were tested for the new coronavirus upon admission to the hospital, and 33 tested positive for infection with COVID-19.

Most of those potentially harmful or transmissible cases would've been missed if the women hadn't been tested, said a team led by Dr. Dena Goffman, of Irving Medical Center.

In fact, "29 of the 33 patients [87.9%] who were positive … at admission had no symptoms of COVID-19 at presentation," Goffman and her colleagues noted. Only four of the 33 patients displayed typical COVID-19 symptoms, such as fever.

Many of the women did not go on to develop symptoms either, at least over the short term. Of the 29 asymptomatic obstetric patients, only three went on to develop any fever during the few days they were in the hospital, and it's not even clear if the fevers were related to COVID-19 or some other condition.

The bottom line, according to the New York City physicians who penned the report, is that all women admitted to the hospital for obstetric care should be tested for the novel coronavirus.

Doing so could help "determine hospital isolation practices and bed assignments" for individual patients, and help in the care of newborns and the "use of personal protective equipment" by hospital staff, Goffman's group said.

"The new data provides an important opportunity to protect mothers, baby and health care teams during these challenging times," the study authors said.

Dr. Natalie Meirowitz is chief of obstetrics and gynecology/maternal fetal medicine at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New Hyde Park, N.Y. Reading over the study findings, she said the rate of coronavirus infection for pregnant women "probably varies quite a bit between communities."