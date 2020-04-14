Ventilator or Hospice? COVID-19 Strains Care System

April 14, 2020 -- At age 76, Bob Odrowski could still chase his grandchildren. He loved being outdoors and walked a lot. He kept a standing daily coffee date with his buddies -- he called them “the boys” -- at McDonald’s or Dunkin’. Several times a week he would swing by his daughter Tracy’s house in Canton, MI, to dote on his family, particularly 3-year-old Jestine.

On March 21, a Saturday, he called Tracy to let her know he wasn’t feeling well. He wouldn’t be able to come over on Monday, as usual. On Tuesday, Tracy took him some soup and a newspaper. He waved to Jestine from the window.

On Wednesday, Tracy called an ambulance for her dad. He wasn’t coughing that much or breathing hard, but he was confused and his skin color didn’t look right.

At the hospital, they put him on oxygen, first through a nasal tube and then through a mask. On Friday, the doctor called Tracy from her dad’s hospital room. They were at a crossroads. He could go on a ventilator in the hopes that his lungs would heal and start to work better on their own, or the hospital could keep him comfortable with medication: hospice care.

Bob told the doctor he didn’t want to go on the ventilator. Tracy pleaded with him to try it.

He said OK.

“I was hoping that my big, strong dad that I’ve always been so close with was going to make it through this,” she says.

Three days later, Bob, who had survived Vietnam, was dead of COVID-19.

In some ways, Tracy and her brother were fortunate. The hospital let them suit up in protective gear -- a mask, gown, and gloves -- to spend a few last moments with their dad, who was sedated on the ventilator. They didn’t want to take him off the machine before his children arrived, since taking the tube out can spread the virus.

As COVID-19 preys on older adults, patients and their families are making agonizing choices between a ventilator and hospice care. The supportive care offered by a ventilator offers some measure of hope of recovery. But patients on ventilators are also immobilized and isolated to prevent others from getting sick. Patients who go on ventilators and decline anyway -- as 50% or more do -- may face the prospect of dying without their families. And families may be robbed of a chance to say goodbye.