What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

APRIL 15, 2020 -- The COVID-19 epidemic has put unprecedented strain on the US healthcare system. Equipment is running out, physicians are falling ill, and case numbers are still growing exponentially from day to day.

To accommodate this increase in volume, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, along with many state agencies, has issued directives that nonessential care be discontinued, in the hopes that those resources and personnel can be redeployed to fight the spreading coronavirus.

This is a well-intended move but it has not been well executed. The term "essential care" is amorphous and ambiguous. It has left patients and hospital systems wondering what should and should not fall under that potentially wide umbrella. It's also important because decisions will almost certainly be made about how and in what order to restore services as the pandemic abates.

Efforts to determine what care should qualify as essential have devolved into emotional appeals and publicity campaigns for different interest groups hoping that the squeaky wheel will get the grease. These efforts are understandable but they undermine the fundamental purpose of restrictions on nonessential care, which is to limit resource utilization. Instead, they're designed to secure as many resources for a particular group of patients, regardless of whether funneling resources to that group is the best use of those resources in a time of scarcity

To determine which care should be proceeding in the age of COVID-19, we need to dispense with terms like "necessary" and "essential" and instead focus on the purpose of limiting care provision.

Two Critical Resource Questions

The goal should be to divert as many resources as we can to fight COVID-19. That can be condensed into two questions: