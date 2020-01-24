COVID-19 Daily: US HCW Infections and Deaths, CPR Guidance

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

APRIL 15, 2020 -- Here are the coronavirus stories Medscape's editors around the globe think you need to know about today:

CDC Quantifies Deaths, Infections of Healthcare Workers

As of April 9, more than 9000 healthcare workers in the United States had diagnosed cases of COVID-19 and at least 27 had died, according to data the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) published Tuesday.

The CDC report notes that the number of cases among healthcare workers "is likely an underestimation," because data on whether patients were healthcare workers was available for only 16% of reported cases.

Of the nearly 50,000 COVID-19 cases reported to the CDC that included information on whether the patient was a healthcare worker, nearly one fifth were healthcare workers. Among healthcare worker patients with data on potential exposure settings, more than half reported contact with a known COVID-19 patient only in healthcare settings.

Interim Guidance for CPR

Eight medical societies have issued interim guidance on treatment of victims of cardiac arrest with suspected or confirmed COVID-19. The guidelines call for clinicians to take into account a variety of factors, including age, comorbidities, and illness severity to determine the appropriateness of resuscitation, and "the likelihood of success" must be balanced "against the risk to rescuers and patients from whom resources are being diverted," the authors state.

"The guidance sought to balance the provision of timely, high-quality resuscitation to patients while simultaneously protecting rescuers," one of the authors told theheart.org | Medscape Cardiology.

Essential vs Elective

As federal and state authorities have directed that healthcare providers discontinue nonessential care during the COVID-19 pandemic, "efforts to determine what care should qualify as essential have devolved into emotional appeals and publicity campaigns for different interest groups hoping that the squeaky wheel will get the grease," the director of the division of medical ethics at New York University Langone Medical Center, in New York City, and a coauthor write in Medscape.

They propose a framework they call "a structured, ethical way to think about which sorts of services should be considered essential and which services might be offered even if not deemed essential.