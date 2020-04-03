COMMENTARY: Dermatologist First, Businessman Second: Life During COVID-19

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

APRIL 15, 2020 -- Monday

8:00 AM. Standing in the Stop & Shop parking lot, the sheer number of things wrong with this picture hits me like a gut punch. Monday morning and I'm not at work seeing patients. Instead, I'm gearing up with my wife to shop for weekly supplies. We don gloves and face masks like we're about to perform surgery.

My cell phone buzzes: texts from my partners. Nonstop emails and status updates from the hospital. Facebook and Instagram posts with morbid coronavirus memes. Minute by minute, alerts scream more bad news from New York City, the new global epicenter of this exploding plague.

I glance at the screen and then put the phone back in my pocket. Time to scavenge for eggs, bread, and maybe—one can always hope—toilet paper.

10:00 AM. Home again. The kids are on their laptops doing "distance learning." Assignments done on Google Classroom, virtual attendance checks, and even plans for online 45-minute Advanced Placement exams later this spring. My older son is a senior, so he'll need to make his final decision about college soon. No last campus visits to help him decide, as all of his prospective schools are closed for the remainder of the academic year. All of the celebrations and social events of senior year—prom, graduation ceremony, parties—probably won't happen. He seems to be taking this in stride. First-world problems, I know. But I can't help but feel that he and his friends have been cheated.

I dress for work, forgoing the shirt-and-tie combo for scrubs which can be tossed into the washing machine when I get home. My patient schedule is decimated, but that's the way it should be right now. If you want Botox in the midst of a global pandemic, you need to get a clue. That milium can wait another 3 months to be extracted. Skin tags? Not. An. Emergency.

One of my guilty pleasures lately is checking Instagram for the latest saysmyderm post. This week, she (I'm assuming the gender here) has been shame-posting screen shots of supermodels who think it's cool to pose in bikinis made from N95 masks, and fake dermatologists who advertise drive-by Botox house calls.