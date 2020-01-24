Tips for Safe Grocery Shopping

By Steven Reinberg

HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, April 15, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- You're in lockdown, yet you still have to go grocery shopping, but how do you stay safe and avoid catching the coronavirus?

The American Medical Association has some timely tips.

When you go to the store:

Stay at least six-feet away from other shoppers.

Don't shake hands, hug or have any physical contact.

Wipe down grocery carts or basket handles with disinfectant wipes if you have them.

Don't touch your face.

Wear a cloth face mask.

While waiting and after leaving the store, use hand sanitizer if you have it.

If you're sick, don't go shopping. But if you must, wear a mask, wash your hands often and keep a safe distance between you and others.

When you get your groceries home:

Although it's unlikely you'll be exposed to the virus from the items in your shopping bag, wash your hands after unpacking your groceries.

Wipe surfaces with a household disinfectant.

Take precautions when preparing food:

Wash your hands before eating.

Do not share plates or silverware with others.

Rinse fruits and vegetables before eating them.

If you're 65 or older:

Ask a neighbor or friend to pick up groceries and leave them outside your house or bring them in while keeping at least six-feet apart.

Check with your local market and go during store hours reserved for older shoppers.

See if your grocer delivers and shop online.

These tips were published online recently in the Journal of the American Medical Association.