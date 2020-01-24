Cancer Patients Report Delays in Treatment Because of COVID-19

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

APRIL 16, 2020 -- As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, many cancer patients are finding it increasingly difficult to receive the care they need and are facing financial challenges.

Half of the cancer patients and survivors who responded to a recent survey reported changes, delays, or disruptions to the care they were receiving. The survey, with 1219 respondents, was conducted by the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN).

"The circumstances of this virus — from the fact cancer patients are at higher risk of severe complications should they be diagnosed with COVID-19, to the fact many patients are facing serious financial strain caused by the virus' economic effect — make getting care especially difficult," Keysha Brooks-Coley, vice president of federal advocacy for ACS CAN, told Medscape Medical News.

Nearly a quarter (24%) of survey respondents reported a delay in care or treatment. The proportion was slightly more (27%) among those currently receiving active treatment.

In addition, 12% (13% in active treatment) stated that not only was their care delayed but that they also have not been told when services would be rescheduled.

As previously reported by Medscape Medical News, many oncology groups have issued new guidelines for cancer care in reaction to the current crisis. These include recommendations to delay cancer treatment in order to avoid exposing cancer patients to the virus.

Half of Those in Active Treatment Report Disruptions

The survey was initiated by ACS CAN on March 25 and was distributed over a 2-week period. The goal was to gain a better understanding of how COVID-19 was affecting cancer patients and survivors in the United States. Of the 1219 respondents, half (51%) were cancer patients currently undergoing active treatment.

Among the patients and survivors who were currently in active treatment, 55% reported that there have been changes, delays, or disruptions in their care. The services most frequently affected included in-person provider visits (50%), supportive services (20%), and imaging procedures to monitor tumor growth (20%).

In addition, 8% reported that their treatment, including chemotherapy and immunotherapy, had been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.