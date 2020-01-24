COVID-19 Daily: Hydroxychloroquine RCT Data, Furloughs and Layoffs

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

APRIL 16, 2020 -- Here are the coronavirus stories Medscape's editors around the globe think you need to know about today:

Hydroxychloroquine RCT Data Show No Benefit, but Inconclusive

Hydroxychloroquine does not help clear the SARS-CoV-2 virus or relieve symptoms for COVID-19 patients more than standard care alone and has more side effects, according to the results of a randomized controlled trial of 150 hospitalized adults in China posted to a preprint server.

But the trial results don't definitively answer the question of whether the drug may be a helpful treatment for COVID-19, experts say. "It's another muddy study," one told Medscape Medical News .

Medical Practices Have Furloughs and Layoffs

The results of a survey of physician practices by the Medical Group Management Association (MGMA) put some national numbers to the reports of financial trouble many clinicians are experiencing as patient volumes decline with stay-at-home orders and authorities order elective procedures canceled. Nearly half of more than 700 medical practices surveyed had furloughed employees, and about one fifth said they had laid off staff.

Halee Fischer-Wright, MD, president and CEO of MGMA, told Medscape Medical News that single-specialty groups that perform elective procedures have seen "dramatic decreases in volume."

Published: New Clinical Details of COVID-19 Pneumonia

Italian clinicians who warned that protocol-driven ventilator use could be doing more harm than good for some patients have published more clinical details of the two different phenotypes of COVID-19 pneumonia they've seen. They report that, in their series of 150 patients, only 20% to 30% showed disease that fit the criteria for severe acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS).

"Stronger Evidence" for Myocardial Injury

The clinical features of four end-stage heart failure patients with COVID-19 provide strong supportive evidence that the virus can cause cardiac injury, researchers from China conclude in a small study. The exact mechanism of how SARS-CoV-2 causes myocardial injury is not completely clear, they say.

First Data On Prevalence of Neurologic Symptoms With COVID-19

Following case reports and anecdotes suggesting possible neurologic symptoms of COVID-19, researchers based in Wuhan, China have published the first study to back these observations with more substantial evidence. The investigators analyzed data from more than 200 adult patients with COVID-19 and found that about one third had neurologic manifestations.