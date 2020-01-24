COMMENTARY: COVID-19 Diary Day 9: A Moment of Panic, Then Teamwork

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

APRIL 16, 2020 -- Although I work in Rhode Island, I live across the border on the South Shore of Massachusetts where the news is concerning, to say the least: nearly 30,000 cases total, with 1755 new cases reported today, according to Governor Baker. We have entered the surge.

I have colleagues whose spouses have required intensive care, including intubation, and some whose fathers or mothers have died due to complications of COVID-19. The gravity of the situation—on a personal level, outside our practice of medicine—is not lost on me.

At our cancer center, which continues to operate, we are preparing for the surge. This was the second day without interns or residents on the oncology service; we are now fully staffed with oncology-trained hospitalists, fellows, and attending physicians covering consults, including our patients infected with COVID-19. When we prepared our surge schedule, I was most concerned with issues of fairness; I wanted to ensure that no one was placed at excess risk for contagion, while also protecting those who would be at greater risk for severe infection.

Now that we've pulled the proverbial trigger, I realize that I assumed one very important thing: that we all could do what the role required. I mean, we are all trained in internal medicine. As attendings, we all understand the work required to take care of an inpatient service. We've also never stopped doing inpatient consults within our fields of expertise.

I now realize that I probably shouldn't have assumed anything.

Inpatient medicine today is quite different compared with how it was when most of us were house staff. I got really great training in acute medical care for very sick patients while dressed in personal protective equipment. As the outbreak escalated in the US, I didn't think that doing inpatient care during our local COVID-19 response would be an issue.

I now fear that I might have overestimated my abilities. After all, I trained in internal medicine 20 years ago—with paper charts. I could call a nurse on my patient, give a verbal order, and then sign it at a later date. Patients were allowed to have loved ones stay with them, and family meetings were attended by as many people as the patient wanted. Discharges were written out and documented via Dictaphone.