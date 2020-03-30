COVID-19 Pneumonia: Only Some Cases Are Like Severe ARDS

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

APRIL 16, 2020 -- More details on the "remarkable combination" of distinctive features seen in patients with COVID-19 pneumonia are outlined by the Italian clinicians who warned that protocol-driven ventilator use could be doing more harm than good in some patients.

Luciano Gattinoni, MD, from Medical University of Göttingen, Germany, and colleagues first raised these concerns in a letter to the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine.

Now they have taken their observations further, writing in an editorial in Intensive Care Medicine on April 14. They argue that although COVID-19 pneumonia may fall under the definition of adult respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), it is a "specific disease" with distinctive features.

They report that, in their series of 150 patients, only 20% to 30% showed disease that was similar to severe ARDS.

They also identified two distinct phenotypes (Type L and Type H), which they argue require different treatment approaches.

This runs counter to current guidance. The European Society of Intensive Care Medicine, which issued one of the first international guidelines on the management of critically ill patients with the disease, states that patients with COVID-19 receiving mechanical ventilation "should be managed similarly to other patients with acute respiratory failure in the intensive care unit (ICU)".

Other groups have also questioned this guidance and the current protocols for mechanical ventilation in COVID-19 pneumonia patients.

In a Medscape commentary, Barbara A. McLean, MN, RN, CCRN, a critical care clinical specialist at Grady Health System, Atlanta, Georgia, said that their experience also points to COVID-19 pneumonia as having two different lung pathologies, which need two separate ventilator protocols.

A frontline clinician in New York has also questioned current ventilator protocols, pointing out that some patients were presenting with symptoms that looked like high-altitude sickness, with hypoxia, but were still able to talk.

This was echoed in comments made recently by Massimiliano Sorbello, MD, AOU Policlinico San Marco University Hospital, Catania, Italy, who has observed a "dissociation" between clinical signs and laboratory results in COVID-19 patients.