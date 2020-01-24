COMMENTARY: Reflections From the Bench During the COVID-19 Crisis

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

APRIL 16, 2020 -- I am an academic infectious diseases physician, currently working from home. I will be called for my assigned clinical duty on the ID service at our publicly funded county hospital at the end of April. Until then, I sit on the bench on the sidelines.

I check Twitter regularly to read what my colleagues in healthcare are posting. I am grateful for the insightful and clinically useful knowledge about COVID-19 that is rapidly being shared by our colleagues on the frontlines. Soon I become emotionally overwhelmed by the harrowing tweets and images showing healthcare professionals without adequate personal protective equipment and the increasing updates of them dying on the frontlines. I become gripped with anxiety...and fear. I tell myself to channel my worry and energy in other ways, away from Twitter.

I read the daily reports from our county public health department and learn that we have only a smattering of cases locally; I suspect that this may be due to a shortage of SARS-CoV-2 test kits. I read manuscripts about COVID-19 being released daily in our academic medical journals. Although fever and cough are being publicized on the 24-hour news cycle, I learn from the published Chinese experience that fever is not a universal symptom and that diarrhea is reported by some patients. I attend near-daily COVID-19 Zoom meetings led by healthcare leaders in my institutions and am thankful for their leadership in making very tough decisions for COVID-19 protocols in the context of limited data and finite resources.

Sometimes I am taking notes, sometimes I am wiping away tears. Through all of this, I anxiously sit—or pace in my apartment—and wonder how I can help my brave and selfless colleagues who are on the frontlines today.

I remember that my ID colleague is scheduled for her clinical duty in early April and that her husband has leukemia. I know she should not be caring for patients with the highly infectious COVID-19 lest she get infected and bring that risk to her husband. I contact my boss with my concern and I volunteer to take her place on the ID service at our county hospital. A new schedule arrives soon after, and though I see that I am not taking her place, her name is no longer on the clinical schedule—and I am at peace for her and her family.