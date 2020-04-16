What Can Antibody Testing Really Tell Us About COVID?

April 16, 2020 -- If testing could show who’s had COVID-19, even if they didn’t have symptoms, we might not have to worry so much about getting it.

Companies could bring back recovered workers, and many health care workers could breathe a sigh of relief. Such a test would reveal insights into a virus that has crisscrossed the world so fast that basic questions about it remain unanswered. And it would lead to better vaccines.

This week, several experts and government officials, including CDC Director Robert Redfield, MD, said that tests looking for immune responses to the virus will be essential as the country moves forward.

Such antibody testing has already started, but it can’t ramp up overnight. And first, scientists need to figure out exactly what to test for, and whether having these antibodies actually makes someone immune and for how long, says Yvonne Maldonado, MD, a professor at the Stanford University School of Medicine.

“Right now, we’re trying to do some studies to understand exactly what having antibodies really means,” she says.

A virus like the new coronavirus, officially called SARS-CoV2, enters cells and hijacks their machinery to make more copies of itself. The immune system then makes antibodies to track down and kill these clones, says Aneesh Mehta, MD, an infectious disease specialist at Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta.

While diagnostic tests can tell if someone is currently infected, testing for antibodies reveals whether they’ve ever been infected -- even if they never felt sick.

Experts say these antibody tests, in the short term, can answer personal questions, like, “Was I infected?” It will take much longer to answer questions such as, “How long will immunity last after infection?” and societal ones, such as, “How dangerous is COVID-19 really?”

And until we know the answer to those questions, we won’t really know the true value of having antibodies. While experts agree it doesn’t mean our lives will completely revert to the way they were before, the tests can help us get on that path.