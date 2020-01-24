Cautionary Tale Spurs 'World's First' COVID-19 Psychiatric Ward

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

APRIL 17, 2020 -- There was no hand sanitizer on the hospital's psychiatric ward for fear patients would drink it; they slept together on futons in communal rooms and the windows were sealed shut to prevent suicide attempts — all conditions that created the perfect environment for the rapid spread of a potentially deadly virus.

This scenario may sound like a something out of a horror film, but as reported last month by the UK newspaper The Independent, it was the reality in the psychiatric ward of South Korea's Daenam Hospital after COVID-19 struck. Eventually health officials put the ward on lockdown, but it wasn't long before all but two of the unit's 103 patients were positive for the virus.

To avoid a similar catastrophe, staff at an Israeli hospital have created what they describe as the "world's first" dedicated COVID-19 unit for psychiatric inpatients.

Clinicians at Israel's national hospital, Sheba Medical Center Tel HaShomer in Tel Aviv, believe the 16-bed unit, which officially opened on March 26, will stop psychiatric inpatients with the virus — who may have trouble with social distancing — from spreading it to others on the ward.

"Psychiatric patients are going to get sick from coronavirus just like anybody else,"

Mark Weiser, MD, head of the psychiatric division at the institution told Medscape Medical News. "But we're concerned that on a psychiatric ward, a patient who is COVID-19 positive can also be psychotic, manic, cognitively impaired, or have poor judgment…making it difficult for that patient to keep social distancing, and very quickly you'll have an entire ward of patients infected.

"So the basic public health issue is how to prevent a single psychiatric patient who is hospitalized and COVID-19-positive from making everybody else sick," he added.

Unique Challenges, Rapid Response

Adapting an existing psychiatric ward to one exclusively used by inpatients with COVID-19 required significant planning, coordination, and modifications to ensure the well-being of patients and staff.

First, the ward's air conditioning system was re-engineered to separate it from the hospital's main system. A dedicated entrance for the exclusive use of infected psychiatric inpatients was also created