COVID-19 Making Heart Attack Patients Stay Home

FRIDAY, April 17, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- As U.S. hospitals deal with a continuing influx of COVID-19 patients, cardiologists are sounding an alarm: People may be ignoring heart attack symptoms in fear of going to the ER.

Since the coronavirus first hit the United States, doctors at a number of hospitals have noticed a pattern. Fewer patients are being treated for heart attacks at a time when -- if anything -- an increase would be expected.

"It started out anecdotally, with doctors talking about cases where patients are waiting so long to call 911 that all of the worst symptoms are manifesting," said Dr. Martha Gulati, editor-in-chief of CardioSmart.org, a patient education site run by the American College of Cardiology.

Heart specialists started taking to Twitter to share their experiences, she said. A cardiology community there -- Angioplasty.org -- even pulled together an informal poll that yielded striking results. The majority of doctors said their hospital had seen at least a 40% drop in admissions for heart attack.

But Twitter polls aren't the kind of hard evidence that comes from a formal study -- which, in the midst of the pandemic, did not exist.

That, Gulati said, changed last week. A study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology found that at each of nine large U.S. hospitals, the number of heart attack patients had dropped significantly.

Since March 1, the hospitals have seen an average 38% reduction in cardiac catheterization lab "activations." When patients are believed to be suffering a heart attack, it's routine to send them to the cath lab for a procedure that can find and clear any blockages in the arteries.

Dr. Santiago Garcia, a cardiologist and researcher at the Minneapolis Heart Institute Foundation, led the study.

"Every single center had a decline in heart attack patients," a pattern that is counterintuitive, Garcia said.

People with existing heart disease are at increased risk of a severe coronavirus infection, and heart complications are being seen with the disease. So the decline in heart attacks is puzzling.