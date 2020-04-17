COVID-19 Daily: MD Fraud Charge, Coronavirus Case Estimates

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

APRIL 18, 2020 -- Here are the coronavirus stories Medscape's editors around the globe think you need to know about today:

So How Many Coronavirus Cases Are There, Really?

Two new preprints about the likely prevalence of the novel coronavirus — both of which indicate that it may be far more widespread than confirmed cases seem to indicate — have captured the attention of a country looking for news about when it will be safe to end lockdowns. But epidemiologists and others are still poring over the findings, which rely on volunteer recruitment and lots of assumptions about testing specificity and other factors. The authors of one of the preprints have already revised their estimates from 28 million to 8.7 million, WebMD reports.

Doctor Charged With COVID-19-Related Fraud

A San Diego physician was charged with mail fraud this week for selling "Covid-19 treatment packs." The packages — priced at $3995 for a family of four — were marketed as a "100 percent" cure and included hydroxychloroquine, azithromycin, and "anti-anxiety treatments to help you avoid panic if needed and help you sleep," the New York Times reports. According to court documents, Jennings Ryan Staley, MD, 44, head of Skinny Beach Med Spa, told an undercover FBI agent over the phone that the drug combination was "preventative and curative...almost too good to be true."

For his part, Staley's lawyer says his client was simply following advice coming from the top branches of the US government. "The same executive branch that has been touting these two medications for weeks has now turned around and criminally charged [him]...for doing exactly the same thing that the administration's been doing this whole time."

New Day, New PPE Problems

Since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued the recommendation that everyone wear masks in public, just 2 weeks ago, hospital personal protective equipment (PPE) policies have shifted rapidly toward a masks-at-all-times approach. Many providers welcomed the change. But rolling out new policies in the middle of a pandemic is challenging. "Every day there's a change at some places, so getting that word out is so crucial," said the director of infection prevention and control for the Joint Commission, which has been receiving complaints from healthcare workers reflecting fear and confusion about constantly changing policies.