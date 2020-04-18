New Model Shows COVID More Widespread, Less Severe

April 18, 2020—Infection with SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, is already much more widespread in the U.S. than current testing data suggest, according to a new report.

The report, which uses CDC data of cases of influenza-like-illness, or ILI, estimates that at least 8.7 million people were infected across the U.S. during the 3-week period they studied in March. (Earlier, the researchers had estimated it could be as many as 28 million, but revised it when they re-examined the data after publication.) The research has not yet been peer reviewed.

In comparison, as of March 28, the CDC had reported more than 122,000 confirmed cases.

The researchers say their findings are in line with another new study that looked for COVID-19 antibodies in the blood of 3,300 Santa Clara County residents. Based on their tests, researchers estimate that between 2.5% and 4.2% of county residents have antibodies against the virus, a number that translates into 48,000 to 81,000 infections, or 50 to 85 times as high as the number of known cases. That study also has not been peer reviewed.

For their study looking at ILI rates, the researchers looked at several sources of information to determine the infection rate:

Every week, about 2,600 U.S. health care providers report the numbers of patients who have ILI to the CDC. These patients have a fever of at least 100 degrees, a sore throat or/or a cough, without a known cause other than flu. Colds, flu, other respiratory viruses, and COVID-19 can all cause these symptoms.

The researchers then excluded people who were eventually confirmed to have flu.

Of the remaining group, they assumed that those numbers above the season average of the nonflu cases could be attributed to COVID-19.

Study co-author Justin Silverman, MD, PhD, assistant professor of information science and technology at Penn State University, cautions that the data about infection rates needs to be verified yet by other methods, such as testing blood samples and taking swabs.