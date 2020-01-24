Rapidly Changing PPE Policies Sow Confusion

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

APRIL 18, 2020 -- In the Ob/Gyn department at Main Line Health, a suburban Philadelphia hospital, rules surrounding personal protective equipment (PPE) have evolved — from minimal use to measured caution — over the past few weeks.

When COVID-19 first hit Pennsylvania, hospital administrators limited surgical mask use to providers treating patients with confirmed COVID-19. Then, the policy became masks in rooms but not hallways. Only when the Gov. Tom Wolf declared everyone should wear face masks in public did the hospital allow masks to be worn in hallways too.

Elsewhere, a neurosurgical unit at one hospital in Minnesota was converted to a COVID-19 floor mid-shift. The staff — who rarely wear PPE — had to scramble for guidance on what to use and how to wear it

A different facility in Minnesota issued new rules and then withdrew the policy before it had even been made public…twice. (The hospitals have not been named so as to protect employees, all of whom asked to remain anonymous for fear of retribution.)

The specifics of PPE use have been controversial since the pandemic first hit US shores. But once the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued the recommendation 2 weeks ago that everyone wear masks in public, hospital PPE policies began shifting rapidly. Many providers welcomed the change, and the number of healthcare workers being reprimanded for using their own PPE appears to have plummeted.

But rolling out new policies in the midst of a pandemic has created new problems: Frontline providers aren't always clear on current protocols. Institutional instructions on donning and doffing a wider variety of PPE sometimes lag behind or are completely lacking. And some medical organizations, including The American Association of Nurse Attorneys, have urged the CDC to reconsider its loosened standards, which allow for the use of bandanas in lieu of masks, saying they "will most likely result in the increased spread of the virus."

"Hospitals all over have greatly changed their practices around PPE use in response to existing shortages," said Eric Toner, MD, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security who conducted a new analysis on how much PPE may be needed. "And these will continue to evolve in response to local supply and demand mismatches."