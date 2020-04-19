What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

APRIL 19, 2020 -- Here are the coronavirus stories Medscape's editors around the globe think you need to know about today:

Experts Skeptical of "Fast-Track" Prevalence Studies

After two preprints were released suggesting the number of coronavirus cases is much higher than previously thought — which would make the death rate significantly lower — experts spent the weekend conducting their own "peer reviews" of the studies and found them seriously lacking. "The only thing they did well was to try to answer a question, but they miserably failed in every aspect of it," said Eric Topol, MD, Medscape's editor in chief.

The authors of one of the preprints already revised their estimates from 28 million to 8.7 million to account for data discrepancies. Twitter critics described the papers as "misleading" and focused on flaws with the antibody test used to generate the data in one study, as well as selection bias. While they acknowledged that such studies will be important to help the world resume normal activities again, they cautioned that these conclusions could downplay the seriousness of the epidemic and give false hope about its progression.

Accuracy of Antibody Tests Questioned

Some experts believe that the key to "reopening" the country is widespread antibody testing to determine immunity to the COVID-19 virus, but many of the currently available tests are raising alarms about their accuracy, reports the New York Times. The FDA has allowed about 90 companies to sell tests that were not vetted by the agency, the newspaper reports; most tests are made in China and some are described as "deeply flawed," giving false positive reports of immunity.

Chaos and Grief Rattle Medical Trainees

For medical students and residents, there's no handbook for how to deal with the disruption in education or the illness of teachers and peers caused by COVID-19, writes Jillian Horton, MD, an internist at the University of Manitoba in Winnipeg, Canada. She experienced a similar situation as a resident during the outbreak of severe acute respiratory syndrome, and she shares lessons she learned from that difficult time.