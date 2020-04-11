In Pursuit of Real Coronavirus Numbers

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

APRIL 19, 2020 -- As the COVID-19 pandemic stretches on, there's one big question everyone wants to answer: When it will be safe to get back to some version of normal life? Opening the country back up safely to limit the economic devastation of the shutdown depends on aggressive testing and tracing, which many say the US public health system is not equipped to do. But part of the puzzle is figuring out how many people are — or have been — infected with the virus.

On Friday, researchers posted a preprint declaring that the number of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in one California county is far, far higher than previously thought, making the presumed fatality rate much lower. Another recent preprint suggests millions of people across the United States had already contracted COVID-19 in March.

These findings come with appealing implications. In the words of one article in the Economist : "If millions of people were infected weeks ago without dying, the virus must be less deadly than official data suggest." Data from these studies supports the current push to end lockdowns that have strained the world's social and economic fabric, as one Wall Street Journal opinion columnist wrote.

But multiple scientists who took a close look at the California study and shared their thoughts on Twitter said such hopeful findings are misleading, as the analysis does not stand up to close scientific scrutiny. And the researchers behind the second study have already revised their numbers downward to account for data discrepancies.

"We need these kinds of studies and data badly. Unfortunately, this paper is badly misleading (bordering on purposeful?)" wrote A. Marm Kilpatrick, PhD, a zoologist who studies infectious diseases at University of California, Santa Cruz, on Twitter of the preprint testing the seroprevalence of COVID-19 antibodies in Santa Clara County, California.

"People want to be able to say that the disease is less severe than it is," Natalie Dean, PhD, a biostatistician who studies infectious disease surveillance, surveys, and vaccines at the University of Florida in Gainesville, told Medscape Medical News. But Dean, like at least five other scientists who took to Twitter to conduct their own peer review of the California study, is very skeptical of the attention-grabbing headlines.