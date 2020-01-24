US Halt to WHO Funding a 'Tragedy'

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

APRIL 19, 2020 -- The World Health Organisation (WHO) says it is "laser focused… on saving lives and leaving no one behind", as it withstands a significant blow to its financial might after President Trump's announcement that the United States is halting funding to the WHO pending a review of its actions around the COVID-19 pandemic.

A US review of the WHO's handling of the pandemic will take around 60 to 90 days, after which a decision over whether to resume funding will be made.

At a coronavirus press briefing earlier this week, Mr Trump accused the WHO of "severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the coronavirus". A briefing note on the announcement added that the WHO had "failed" American taxpayers, who provide $400 million to $500 million to WHO each year.

As the largest single contributor to WHO funding, the US decision is a serious threat to global public health, experts said.

"This is a tragedy," stressed Prof David Heymann, consultant to the WHO on COVID-19, and professor of infectious disease epidemiology at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) in an interview with Medscape News UK.

"As an American, I'm very disappointed that the US should be put in a position where the important leadership they have shown through NIH [National Institutes of Health] and CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] is now limited only to the US."

'Longstanding & Generous Friend'

A formal WHO response has not yet been made to President Trump's announcement, however, in a tweet, WHO Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said that: "The United States has been a longstanding & generous friend to @WHO & we hope it will continue to be so. We regret the decision of @RealDonaldTrump to order a halt in funding to WHO."

In a news conference on Thursday Dr Hans Kluge, WHO regional director for Europe, acknowledged that this would not be a good time to receive a cut in funding from the United States because the world is in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis. "But WHO are laser focused for the time being on saving lives and leaving no one behind, and we count very much that our long-standing supporter and friend, the United States of America, and its people will continue to support WHO."