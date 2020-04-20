COVID-19 Changes Funerals and How Families Grieve

Michigan has the fourth highest number of cases in the nation, behind New York, New Jersey, and Massachusetts, with the state's total deaths reaching 2,093 and total cases reaching 29,263 on April 16. The hardest-hit areas -- Detroit and surrounding Wayne, Macomb, and Oakland counties -- have disrupted cremations.

“The crematory that we use in Livonia, which normally picks up remains daily, has told us they can’t take more remains and to try them in the next day or two. We know cremation workers are working around the clock. Fortunately, we have climate controls at funeral homes so we can hold the remains for extended periods of time,” says Douglas "Dutch" R. Nie II, an NFDA board member and president and CEO of Nie Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Ann Arbor, MI.

Families in New York City face delays in holding funerals of any type due to shortages of funeral workers and space.

“Funeral directors normally see 40 families in a month. Now we’re seeing that number in the course of a few days. Families are constantly calling funeral homes to see if they can care for the deceased, and they’re doing their best to accommodate them,” says Mike Lanotte, JD, executive director of the New York State Funeral Directors Association in Albany.

Funeral directors in New York City have to schedule burials and cremations with cemeteries and crematoriums at least 2 to 3 weeks out, he says. In the meantime, most funeral homes have reached capacity and can’t take new remains, so many are being stored in temporary morgues, says Lanotte. But they can remain there for only 15 days, according to the New York City Chief Medical Examiner’s Office. If the remains are not picked up in time, they may be sent for temporary burial in the city’s potter’s field on Hart Island, Lanotte says.

Funeral directors are exhausted from working long hours, some are getting sick from COVID-19, and others are in quarantine. “Most funeral homes are small outfits with four or less employees, so if they lose even one or two workers, half of their staff is out,” he explains.