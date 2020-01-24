COMMENTARY: COVID-19 Diary Day 11: Every Obituary Deserves to Be Read

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

APRIL 20, 2020 -- I am looking outside my window on a Sunday evening. The day was glorious, in the 60s and sunny. I almost forgot there was a pandemic.



Twitter jarred me back to reality. Everyone I follow is posting about COVID-19; it's all I am posting about as well. More and more, I find myself reading the stories of those who have died from the disease. On April 2, I had tweeted how frequently COVID-19 obituaries were appearing. Back then, it seemed as if the deaths were mostly occurring in the vulnerable, either because of age or comorbidities.

Its happening and with greater frequency of posts. @Twitter

Obituaries during #COVID19.

Some famous, some not.

I imagine most died alone.



Condolences to the families, friends, and loved ones.



🙏🙏🙏 — Don S. Dizon MD 🇬🇺 (@drdonsdizon) April 2, 2020

Now I know better. Kids have succumbed to this virus as have people in my own age group. No one is spared. I spent part of my morning reading these remembrances, almost as an obligation. Knowing they all died alone makes it important that I read them. Whether famous or not, each deserves to be read.

Despite the sorrow, all I have to do is look at the faces of my kids to appreciate the weekend we just had. On Friday, I had spoken to a colleague from MGH and he had remarked how difficult the COVID-19 surge has been. Similar policies are in place there as at my own institution: no visitors, and masks at all times.

However, 340 patients are admitted there, with nearly half requiring intensive care. They have had to expand their ICU capacity, and their faculty and fellows have all taken up the call to care for these patients, no matter their specialty area.

He wondered whether I was being asked to attend on a COVID-19 service. I responded that no, we were not being asked to do that; our priority was to maintain cancer center operations, including clinical trials, and that we were all taking turns covering inpatient consults and the COVID-19 patients with cancer. We were taking this approach to keep our oncology service (and our two hospitalists) COVID-19 free. He mentioned that he was starting as an attending next week and we began discussing what he was going to do about his family.