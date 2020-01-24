COVID-19 Daily: Vent Debate Continues, Screening for Taste/Smell

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

APRIL 21, 2020 -- Here are the coronavirus stories Medscape's editors around the globe think you need to know about today:

Ventilation Debate Continues

Some physicians treating COVID-19 patients have questioned the standard use of ventilators, particularly in patients whose disease they say looks more like high-altitude pulmonary edema (HAPE), while others with a presentation more like acute respiratory distress syndrome may be well served by standard treatment.

But in a new commentary, clinicians with experience treating both HAPE and COVID-19 note that the comparison between the diseases is potentially risky. "Trying to equate HAPE and COVID-19 is just wrong," one coauthor told MDedge. "HAPE and COVID-19 may share several features...but those are features that are shared by a lot of different forms of respiratory failure."

Their main concern, they say, is making sure that the anecdotal experiences and observations of clinicians struggling to find answers don't spiral out of control without proper vetting, and then lead to patient harm.

Loss of Taste/Smell in COVID-19 Screening

A number of new publications show that a high proportion of people infected with COVID-19 report loss of smell and/or taste. Their authors are amplifying calls to recognize these symptoms as potentially useful in screening efforts.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has now added "new loss of taste or smell" as a symptom on its COVID-19 information page, but the World Health Organization has not done so.

Checklist to Manage Hyperglycemia, DKA

With evidence accumulating that hyperglycemia and diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA) are contributing to morbidity and mortality in COVID-19 — including among people without a prior diabetes diagnosis — experts have developed best practices for managing often-extreme glucose dysregulation in patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

At-Home Test OK'd

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized the first diagnostic test for COVID-19 with a home collection option. After swabbing their noses with a self-collection kit of nasal swabs and saline, users send the samples to a LabCorp laboratory for testing. LabCorp intends to make the test available to consumers in most states via doctors' orders.