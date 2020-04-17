Signature STEMI Sign May Be Less Diagnostic in the COVID-19 Age

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

APRIL 21, 2020 -- The signature electrocardiographic sign indicating ST-segment-elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI) may be a less consistent indicator of actual STEMI at a time when patients with COVID-19 have come to overwhelm many hospital intensive care units.

Many of the 18 such patients identified at six New York City hospitals who showed ST-segment elevation (STE) on their 12-lead electrocardiogram in the city's first month of fighting the pandemic turned out to be free of either obstructive coronary artery disease (CAD) by angiography or of regional wall-motion abnormalities (RWMA) by echocardiography, notes an April 17 letter to the New England Journal of Medicine.

Those 10 patients in the 18-case series were said to have noncoronary myocardial injury, perhaps from myocarditis — a prevalent feature of severe COVID-19 — and the remaining eight patients with obstructive CAD, RWMA, or both were diagnosed with STEMI.

Of the latter patients, 6 six went to the cath lab and five of those underwent percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI), report the authors, led by Sripal Bangalore, MD, MHA, NYU Grossman School of Medicinem New York City.

Speaking with theheart.org | Medscape Cardiology, Bangalore framed the case-series report as a caution against substituting fibrinolytic therapy for primary PCI in patients with STE while hospitals are unusually burdened by the COVID-19 pandemic and invasive procedures intensify the threat of SARS-CoV-2 exposure to clinicians.

The strategy was recently advanced as an option for highly selected patients in a statement from the American College of Cardiology (ACC) and Society for Cardiovascular Angiography and Interventions (SCAI).

"During the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the main reasons fibrinolytic therapy has been pushed is to reduce the exposure to the cath lab staff," Bangalore observed. "But if you pursue that route, it's problematic because more than half may not have obstructive disease and fibrinolytic therapy may not help. And if you give them fibrinolytics, you're potentially increasing their risk of bleeding complications," he said.

"The take-home from these 18 patients is that it's very difficult to guess who is going to have obstructive disease and who is going to have nonobstructive disease," Bangalore said. "Maybe we should assess these patients with not just an ECG but with a quick echo, then make a decision. Our practice so far has been to take these patients to the cath lab."