Surge or No Surge, the Midwest Readies for COVID-19

APRIL 21, 2020 -- Longtime Mohs surgeon Marta Van Beek, MD, has spent much of her career perfecting the precise layer-by-layer stripping technique central to her dermatology practice. It's a method that shares much in common with the COVID-19 duties she performs in her current role as a key administrator at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.

Van Beek, who "somewhat reluctantly" became chief of staff in 2016, now finds herself integral to the hospital's painstaking efforts to respond to the crisis, evaluating procedures and policies layer by layer.

During twice-daily meetings of the incident command team, she has weighed in on strategic decisions about testing and personal protective equipment (PPE) allocation, staff and visitor screening, and extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) and ventilator use.

Her post has also afforded her a unique vantage point for watching the pandemic play out in her rural Midwestern state and to prepare for Iowa's projected surge in early May.

As of April 20, Iowa had 3641 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 83 deaths. In contrast, the Northeast has been hammered with hundreds of thousands of cases and more than 15,000 deaths.

"Clearly, we're not anywhere near the crisis the coasts are facing," Van Beek said.

No stay at home order has been issued in Iowa, although large public gatherings have stopped, schools are closed, and restaurants and bars are providing takeout and delivery orders only.

But "no one knows the true prevalence of disease because of significant limitations on testing capacity, like in other areas of the country. We are bracing ourselves for the surge and prepping the environment and workforce for when it does happen," she explained.

"We have the luxury of time to prepare," Van Beek told Medscape Medical News. "Places on the coast did not have that luxury. It is one benefit we have. We can learn from them, and we've been watching closely to see what's working."

By early August, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation predicts that Iowa will see approximately 600 deaths from COVID-19, which seems tame compared with the 60,000 deaths predicted in the country as a whole.