The Road Ahead With COVID-19

April 21, 2020 -- Are we there yet? As Americans have spent weeks at home, growing shaggy -- and glassy-eyed, staring at screens -- no question is more pressing to our health and economic well-being: Can we come out now?

Within the next few weeks, many cities and states will deem it safe enough to lift stay-at-home orders. People will once again be able to return to some normal activities.

But for the next few years, life will not look the way we remember. We’ll talk to each other behind sheets of Plexiglas, behind face masks, with well-scrubbed hands that carry the astringent smell of hand sanitizer. We’ll continue to walk and work 6 feet apart. Meetings will be Zoomed. This summer will go on more quietly than usual, without the roar of crowds in stadiums, or at concerts.

Some states have already begun this process, often before they met criteria outlined in new national guidelines the White House released last week.

Those guidelines advise states to wait to ease restrictions until they’ve seen a downward trend of COVID-19 cases for 2 weeks and have enough hospital capacity to treat patients without crisis care.

In South Carolina, Gov. Henry McMaster said cities could reopen public beaches, and he relaxed restrictions on some retailers, allowing many to reopen as long as they limit the number of customers that can be in a store at any given time. He stopped short of reopening businesses where close contact is unavoidable, like hair and nail salons and gyms.

Across the border in Georgia, Gov. Brian Kemp went even further, giving barbershops, bowling alleys, nail salons, tattoo parlors, and fitness centers the green light to open their doors again by the end of the week, provided they monitor workers for illness and take other precautions. He also said elective surgeries could resume. Restaurants could reopen a few days later, provided they also follow social distancing guidelines.

Other states have taken a different approach. On April 14, Gov. Gavin Newsom outlined a six-point plan for how he would weigh the decision to lift stay-at-home orders in California, which is flattening the curve of its COVID-19 infections. Newsom said he said he wouldn’t even begin to consider a timeline to restart until the state had increased testing, shored up its public health system and hospitals, and had carefully studied the available data. He declined to discuss timing until at least the first week of May.