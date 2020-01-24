Coronavirus Social: Happy Dances Celebrate Recovery

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

APRIL 23, 2020 -- Social media highlights for medical professionals so far this week include celebration dances for recovering patients, hashtags dedicated to nurses, and private Facebook groups.

Hospital Staffs Celebrate With Happy Dances

With all the despair COVID-19 has spread throughout the medical community, some joyful posts stand out on social media: Care teams from around the world have been tweeting out their celebrations when a patient turns a corner.

In this tweet, a Turkish medical team (still dressed in full PPE) does a peppy "penguin dance" to celebrate the release of a patient who beat the coronavirus ― that's the patient in the center.

Turkish medical stuff do penguin dance as patient leaves hospital after beating coronavirus



A group of healthcare workers couldn't hold back their joy and performed a 'Penguin Dance' to celebrate the discharge of a coronavirus patient in Turkey's northwestern Kırklareli. pic.twitter.com/9QsVr4vr10 — #RamadanMubarak (@arwidodo) April 12, 2020

This tweet from a Chinese hospital captures a 5-year-old's thank you bop for the care team who looked after her for 16 days

Cute little 5 year old girl does a happy dance to thank the doctors and nurses who looked after her for 16 days while she was infected with coronavirus. She was discharged from the hospital in Hubei. #2019nC0V #China #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/UqFnK48YuV — Shana M (@shana2727) February 19, 2020

And this happy dance was posted by the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center intensive care team in Los Angeles. They put on a show in the hospital's hallway every time a patient comes off of a ventilator.

Hashtags for Nurses Caring for Coronavirus Patients

You can see how nurses are responding to the coronavirus pandemic by following a few key hashtags on Twitter.

Nurses and their supporters have been using #protectnurses to highlight their protests against state and local governments. For example, when a few dozen nurses representing the National Nurses United union marched in Washington, DC, this past weekend to demand adequate personal protective gear, they used the hashtag to get the word out.

This is what solidarity looks like!



The Santa Monica, CA community came out in full force yesterday to demand the return of 10 Saint John's Hospital nurses who were suspended for requesting PPE.#ProtectNurses #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/rkLEkwtIJ0 — Bonnie Castillo (@NNUBonnie) April 22, 2020

Nurses include the hashtag #Covidnurses in tweets that describe their experiences from the hospital front lines.

Guys, every time a patient comes off of a ventilator at my hospital they play the Rocky theme over the loudspeaker and I’ve cried twice thank you very much!

#covidnurses #coronavirus #covid19 pic.twitter.com/yhIMEBeIq8 — Nurse Patrick (@NursePatrickQ) April 22, 2020

Medical Pros Go Private to Exchange COVID-19 Info

COVID-19 information changes so rapidly, it's often outdated before it's published in a peer-reviewed journal. To get around that lag, physicians are turning to private Facebook groups to stay apace.

British emergency medicine specialist Dan O'Carroll, MD, says he's joined several of these groups to swap ideas with a "hive mind" of other physicians working with coronavirus patients.

"They seem to be very much an international forum of reputable professionals that are putting good information out," O'Carroll told Medscape Medical News.