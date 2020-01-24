COMMENTARY: COVID-19 Diary Day 12: The Challenge of Continuing Clinical Trials

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

APRIL 22, 2020 -- The impact of COVID-19 on national and international cancer research has been devastating. Across the world, access to cancer services has been affected, and this includes the opportunity to consider a clinical trial for a patient. Major centers have placed a hold on enrollment, national trials have been suspended, and trials about to launch have been delayed. This has been a personal issue for me; I am running a trial on a very rare form of ovarian cancer—clear cell cancers—testing two strategies of immunotherapy.

I have relied on colleagues from across the country to support it. I've had women travel from as far away as South Dakota to participate. When COVID-19 hit the US and erupted on both coasts, several women were already enrolled in the study, a few of whom were traveling from other states. The biggest issue we faced was obvious: The protocols specified that physical exams and treatments should be done in Providence. Would we be able to continue the clinical trial?

Would it be ethical to force these women to make a choice between staying in the trial and receiving treatment—but risking COVID-19 exposure—or dropping out of the trial and forgoing treatment?

As weeks went by, there were additional obstacles. Per state orders, visitors to Rhode Island were asked to quarantine for 2 weeks. Could I realistically ask a woman to come for her treatment and then stay in a hotel room for 14 days afterwards?

The FDA has offered guidance aimed at protecting patients while still allowing them to continue in clinical trials. They suggest that protocols could be modified to include conducting visits via telehealth, for example, but that above all, the integrity of the trial should remain intact.

But the guidance did not offer concrete steps regarding doing what I thought was most essential: allow women to be treated with the study drug locally. I and my colleague, Roxanne Wood, director of the Brown University Oncology Research Group, reached out to the FDA via email. Ultimately, they said it was possible to send the trial drugs to a local physician for administration and still retain the patient in the clinical trial.