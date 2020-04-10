What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

APRIL 23, 2020 -- The federal government will start distributing more than $40 billion from the COVID-19-related $100 billion Provider Relief Fund beginning as soon as April 24, and it will also soon initiate a process for hospitals and clinicians to be reimbursed for testing and treating uninsured patients, officials said on Wednesday.

The federal government distributed $30 billion of the $100 billion to Medicare facilities and clinicians on April 10 and 17.

The Provider Relief Fund is carved out of the $2.2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which President Donald J. Trump signed into law on March 27. The $1 billion Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA), signed into law on March 18, specifically provides reimbursement for testing uninsured patients.

"Our goal in all of the decisions we're making is to get the money from the Provider Relief Fund out the door as quickly as possible while targeting it to those suffering the most from the pandemic," said US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Alex Azar in a statement.

The new round of payments will be split into a handful of buckets: $20 billion for Medicare facilities and clinicians; $10 billion to hospitals in COVID-19 hot spots; $10 billion for rural health clinics and hospitals; and $400 million for the Indian Health Service (IHS).

That means about $27 billion of the $100 billion has not as yet been allocated. On a call with reporters, Azar said that HHS is working on creating payment programs for dentists, providers who only take Medicaid, and skilled nursing facilities.

How to Get Paid

Facilities and clinicians eligible for the $20 billion general fund — open only to those who participate in Medicare — will receive an amount proportional to their share of 2018 net patient revenue.

Some providers — those who have already submitted cost report data to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services — will receive an automatic payment as soon as April 24. All others will have to submit revenue information to a portal opening soon at hhs.gov/providerrelief.