NIH Panel Issues Guidelines for COVID-19 Treatment

In the meantime, "I hope treating practitioners will see these as guidelines, not prescriptions ― information they can use to talk with patients about what makes sense for each individual patient. Each decision about treatment is between the healthcare provider and the patient, and we hope this will help them make that decision without telling them what that decision should be."

COVID-19-Specific Treatment

"[W]henever possible, the Panel recommends that promising, unapproved or unlicensed treatments for COVID-19 be studied in well-designed controlled trials," the panelists write. They acknowledge, however, that many providers will be unable to access such trials and need guidance on whether to use these agents.

The guidelines address two much-discussed categories of drug treatment, antivirals and immunomodulators. Overall, the panel concluded that the data are insufficient to recommend for or against any antiviral or immunomodulatory therapy for patients with severe COVID-19, nor are there sufficient data to recommend for or against any broad-spectrum antimicrobial agent in the absence of an existing indication.

Among other specific recommendations: There are insufficient clinical data to recommend for or against the use of chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine for the treatment of COVID-19. If used, however, clinicians should monitor patients for adverse effects, especially prolonged QT interval. Data are also inadequate to recommend for or against the investigational broad-spectrum antiviral remdesivir (Gilead Sciences). Originally developed for Ebola and Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS), this antiviral is currently in clinical trials for COVID-19 and has been made available to some patients on a compassionate use basis. (Researchers recently reported early results for remdesivir among these patients.) Outside of the trial setting, the use of the combination hydroxychloroquine plus azithromycin is not recommended because of potential toxicities, nor is the HIV protease inhibitor lopinavir/ritonavir (Kaletra, AbbVie) because of unfavorable pharmacodynamics and negative clinical trial data. Clinical data are insufficient to recommend for or against the use of convalescent plasma or hyperimmune immunoglobulin for the treatment of COVID-19. Data are also insufficient as to the use of interleukin-6 inhibitors, such as tocilizumab, and interleukin-1 inhibitors, such as anakinra. Clinical trials aside, the panel recommends against using other immunomodulators, such as interferons, because of their toxicity and the fact that they have been shown to be ineffective in the treatment of severe acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) and MERS. Similarly, the panel recommends against use of Janus kinase inhibitors, such as baricitinib, because of their broad immunosuppressive effects. The panelists recommend against the routine use of systemic corticosteroids for mechanically ventilated COVID-19 patients without ARDS, but they endorse the use of low-dose therapy for adults with COVID-19 who are experiencing refractory shock. Corticosteroids or nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs should not be discontinued for COVID-19 patients who are already taking these drugs for other conditions. The guidelines also advise against the use of angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors or angiotensin receptor blockers for COVID-19 patients, but these drugs should be continued for patients who are already taking them for cardiovascular and other conditions. Similarly, statins should be continued in those taking them for preexisting conditions but should not be prescribed for COVID-19 outside of clinical trials. Data are insufficient to recommend for or against the routine use of extracorporeal membrane oxygenation for patients with COVID-19 who are experiencing refractory hypoxemia. The guideline panel includes representatives from federal agencies, healthcare and academic organizations, and professional medical societies across the spectrum of relevant specialities from critical care and thoracic medicine to pediatric infectious diseases and infectious-disease pharmacy.