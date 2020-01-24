Be Vigilant for Signs of Diabetes During COVID-19 Lockdown

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

APRIL 23, 2020 -- As concerns about coronavirus deter people from seeking hospital care, endocrinologists and a leading UK charity are calling for general practitioners (GPs) and the public to be aware of the signs and symptoms of type 1 diabetes.

Diabetes UK say they have heard anecdotally from clinicians that disproportionate numbers of young people are arriving for urgent care already in diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA) while the country is in lockdown.

And May Ng, MBBS, PhD, a pediatric endocrinologist and associate medical director at Southport & Ormskirk Hospital NHS Trust, UK, told Medscape Medical News that in her area they have already seen two presentations of severe DKA prior to type 1 diabetes diagnosis in the past 4 weeks, which she believes reflects the picture countrywide.

There have been similar reports from clinicians in Italy and China at the peak of their outbreaks, as previously reported by Medscape Medical News.

"We have been concerned about the delayed presentation of cases where children have attended accident and emergency [A&E] very unwell as they have not been seen earlier," Ng said.

"Many families are worried about COVID-19 and the risks of infection. And while they have done the right thing by keeping minor illnesses at home, the message must go out that if your child is unwell and you are worried, do not wait — seek help early with the GP and go to [the emergency room]."

But Simon Heller, MD, professor of clinical diabetes at the University of Sheffield, UK, isn't so sure this is the case.

"I'm aware of new cases of type 1 diabetes but they've been seen promptly by children's admissions, so I think it is a theoretical risk," he commented.

He said that, at least in the case of children with undiagnosed type 1 diabetes, pediatric emergency departments are relatively protected from COVID-19. So if a parent recognizes a child is ill, "they should be able to be seen by the GP in the normal way and be sent to A&E."