COVID-19 Daily: VA Hydroxychloroquine Study, Relief Funds

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

APRIL 23, 2020 -- Here are the coronavirus stories Medscape's editors around the globe think you need to know about today:

VA Hydroxychloroquine Study

A retrospective study of Veterans Affairs (VA) patients hospitalized with COVID-19 found that hydroxychloroquine treatment, with or without azithromycin, was not associated with a lower risk of requiring mechanical ventilation compared with standard supportive care alone. The risk of death from any cause was also higher in the group of patients that received hydroxychloroquine.

"Until we have good, prospective randomized trials, it's hard to know what to make of this," said one expert who was not involved with the study. "But this is more evidence that there's not a good reason to use [hydroxychloroquine]."

Next Round of COVID-19 Relief Funds

The federal department of Health and Human Services will begin distributing a second tranche of money from the $100 billion COVID-19-related Provider Relief Fund as soon as tomorrow, officials said Wednesday. It will also soon initiate a process for hospitals and clinicians to be reimbursed for testing and treating uninsured patients.

The new round of payments will be split a few ways: $20 billion for Medicare facilities and clinicians; $10 billion to hospitals in COVID-19 hot spots; $10 billion for rural health clinics and hospitals; and $400 million for the Indian Health Service. A total of $30 billion was distributed earlier this month, and about $27 billion of the $100 billion has not yet been allocated.

Noninvasive Ventilation and Respiratory Support Advice

European physicians with experience treating COVID-19 patients discussed the merits of helmet CPAP as a method for noninvasive ventilatory assistance, the importance of monitoring for hypercoagulation, pronation for patients with a subtype of disease characteristics, and the necessity of detailed respiratory physiotherapy protocols in a European Society of Anaesthesiology webinar.

At one point, panelists wiped away tears as one sobbed, remembering the strain on hospital resources during the surge: "I completely agree with [the] idea to intubate early when we cannot control the respiratory drive that's due to the disease. But we couldn't do it because we had too many patients. So we had to triage."