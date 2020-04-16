Hydroxychloroquine Ineffective for COVID-19, VA Study Suggests

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

APRIL 23, 2020 -- Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) with or without azithromycin (AZ) is not associated with a lower risk of requiring mechanical ventilation, according to a retrospective study of Veterans Affairs (VA) patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

The study, which was posted on a preprint server April 21 and has not been peer reviewed, also showed an increased risk of death associated with COVID-19 patients treated with HCQ alone.

"These findings highlight the importance of awaiting the results of ongoing prospective, randomized controlled studies before widespread adoption of these drugs," write Joseph Magagnoli, MS, with Dorn Research Institute at the Columbia VA Health Care System, Columbia, South Carolina, and the Department of Clinical Pharmacy & Outcomes Sciences, University of South Carolina, and colleague

A spokesperson with University of Virginia School of Medicine, where several of coauthors practice, told Medscape Medical News the authors declined to comment for this article before peer review is completed.

The new data are not the first to suggest no benefit with HCQ among patients with COVID-19. A randomized trial showed no benefit and more side effects among 75 patients in China treated with HCQ compared with 75 who received standard of care alone, according to a preprint posted online April 14.

No Benefit in Ventilation, Death Rates

The current analysis included data from all 368 male patients hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 and treated at Veterans Health Administration (VA) medical centers in the United States through April 11.

Patients were categorized into three groups: those treated with HCQ in addition to standard of care (n = 97); those treated with HCQ and the antibiotic azithromycin plus standard of care (n = 113); and those who received standard supportive care only (n = 158).

Compared with the no HCQ group, the risk of death from any cause was higher in the HCQ group (adjusted hazard ratio [aHR], 2.61; 95% confidence interval (CI), 1.10 - 6.17; P = .03) but not in the HCQ+AZ group (aHR, 1.14; 95% CI, 0.56 - 2.32; P = .72).