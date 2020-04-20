COVID-19 Daily: Doctor Support Hotline, New Mortality Data

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

APRIL 24, 2020 -- Here are the coronavirus stories Medscape's editors around the globe think you need to know about today:

Doctor Support Hotline

In late March, a Philadelphia-area psychiatrist launched the Physician Support Line, a free mental health hotline exclusively for doctors. Her goal: To create a resource through which psychiatrists would be available to provide frontline physicians with some emotional personal protective equipment.

Doctors often feel they can't share their fears, even with family members, in part because of societal pressures to act like heroes on the front lines of what has been framed as a war, the psychiatrist told Medscape Medical News . Through the hotline, psychiatrists give doctors permission to feel what they are feeling, and that can help motivate them to go back to work.

"They don't want to look like cowards, because that's the opposite of a hero," she said. "Saying it to another doctor feels much better because we get it, and we normalize that for them. It's normal to feel that way."

Mortality in Large New York Case Series

In a study describing the largest cohort of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the United States thus far, the mortality rate was 21% among the 2634 patients whose outcomes (death or discharge) were known at study end. Of the 320 patients who received mechanicalventilation and whose outcomes were known, 88% died.

The full study includes 5700 patients who were hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 in the New York area from March 1 through April 4. The most common comorbidities among all 5700 patients were hypertension (57%), obesity (41%), and diabetes (34%). As has been seen in other patient series, male sex and increasing age were associated with a higher risk for death

"We've been seeing since March 8 that the severity of patients has lessened dramatically, and they are coming in later in the disease," said one of the paper's authors. "Many things are changing, we hope for the better."

FDA Drug Safety Communication on Hydroxychloroquine and Chloroquine