Getting Masks Correct a Key Coronavirus Strategy

April 24, 2020 -- Cloth vs. paper, but not that kind of cloth. It’s too thin. Or it’s too thick -- you won’t be able to breathe! Make sure you cover your nose and mouth, but don’t touch your mask!

Proper mask etiquette is a confusing part of the coronavirus epidemic, but it’s also become more than just a suggestion. Many places are requiring they be worn in public, and some businesses are mandating their use as well. So know this: The CDC recommends wearing some type of face covering while in public, especially when it’s tough to maintain 6 feet of social distancing, such as at grocery stores and pharmacies.

Yes, the science on face masks is mixed, especially because little data is available for COVID-19.

The CDC says face coverings aren’t a substitute for social distancing. When in public, people should still stay at least 6 feet apart to prevent the spread of the virus.

Here’s a more comprehensive guide to masks, with links to articles and research, to answer some of the most common questions: