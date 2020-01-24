What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

APRIL 24, 2020 -- The proposal for international standardization of the use of lung ultrasonography (LUS) for patients with COVID-19 was released on March 30, 2020, by an Italian team comprising physicians currently involved in the clinical management of COVID-19 and experts in ultrasound physics and image analysis.[1]

In the setting of COVID-19, wireless transducers and tablets represent the most appropriate equipment for LUS. If such devices are unavailable, portable machines dedicated to exclusive use for patients with COVID-19 can be used, though maximum care for sterilization is necessary. In these cases, transducer and keyboard covers are suggested, and sterilization procedures are necessary.

Acquisition Protocol

Scan 14 areas (three posterior, two lateral, and two anterior on the right and left) per patient for 10 seconds along the lines indicated here. Scans must be intercostal to cover the widest surface possible with a single scan.

Evaluate according to a standard sequence, using landmarks on chest anatomic lines. Echographic scans can be identified with progressive numbering starting from the right posterior basal regions. For a patient able to maintain the sitting position, the following anatomic landmarks should be used: