APRIL 25, 2020 -- Here are the coronavirus stories Medscape's editors around the globe think you need to know about today:

Stroke in Young Adults

Investigators from Mount Sinai Health System in New York City report five cases of large-vessel stroke over a 2-week period in COVID-19 patients under age 50 years — a sevenfold increase over the norm.

The cases, which involved only mild or no COVID-19 symptoms, are described in a rapid communication to be published online April 29 in the New England Journal of Medicine.

"It's been surprising to learn that the virus appears to cause disease through a process of blood clotting," lead investigator Thomas Oxley, MD, PhD, told Medscape Medical News, adding that the message for neurologists and other physicians is "we're learning that this can disproportionally affect large vessels more than small vessels in terms of presentation of stroke."

Abbott Test Safety Issues?

Lab workers at Abbott Laboratories are raising alarm bells about the safety of a widely distributed rapid coronavirus test touted repeatedly by President Donald Trump. They are concerned in particular about the risk of infection of those handling the test, saying the test requires more than the usual protection for those who administer it.

Kaiser Health News reports on this and other "hiccups" with respect to the test, as well as plans to develop safety recommendations to address the issues.

Bud Rose

Burton "Bud" Rose, MD, renowned kidney specialist, entrepreneur, and creator of the popular online medical education resource UpToDate, died Friday from complications of COVID-19 at age 77. You can read more about his achievements and invaluable contributions in this moving tribute to "the Steve Jobs of medicine" on Stat News.

VTE vs Bleeding Risk

Clinicians have been sounding the alarm about unusually high rates of thrombosis among COVID-19 patients, and news this week that Broadway star Nick Cordera had one of his legs amputated as a result of thrombotic complications of COVID-19 brought the issue center stage.

Now a panel of 36 international experts has published a report summarizing the evidence on the thrombotic disease pathogenesis, diagnosis, and management in patients with COVID-19 as well as the management of thrombotic disease in patients without COVID-19. The panel also addresses concerns about balancing the need for thromboprophylaxis against the risk for bleeding.