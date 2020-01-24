USMLE Tests Resume May 1, Sparking Student Concerns

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

APRIL 25, 2020 -- United States Medical Licensing Examination (USMLE) testing will resume in some centers on Friday. The announcement made earlier this week caught some students unaware and sparked a flurry of questions on social media.

USMLE Step 1, Step 2 Clinical Knowledge (CK), and Step 3 testing will begin this Friday at certain centers. Testing for Step 2 Clinical Skills (CS) has been suspended until at least June 1.

In response, students posted questions about whether taking tests during a pandemic is safe or advisable. They are also concerned about whether they will get a spot; the number of slots have been cut in half as a result of social distancing. Worry about scheduling a test time is now inflaming the general academic stress already compounded by a pandemic, some say.

Announcements Spark Confusion

Confusion stemmed from two announcements made on Thursday. One was from the company that manages the test centers, Prometric. It read: "In accordance with the changing local and federal governance and advice from the CDC and WHO, we have determined it is necessary to further extend the closure of test centers in the US and Canada through May 31. This applies to all testing programs, with the exception of a limited set of essential services programs."

When USMLE's parent organizations saw the Prometric announcement and began fielding questions about whether USMLE tests were considered essential, the program issued its own release to clarify the test status. The USMLE emphasized that Prometric had determined their testing was essential and that the date was approaching. Prometric had previously stated the USMLE tests would be suspended until May 1 or later.

Half the Slots Removed

Tom Warren, spokesman for Prometric, told Medscape Medical News that their ability to resume testing at some centers — in the United States and globally — depends on numerous factors. These include local, state, and federal guidelines and stay-at-home orders; the readiness of systems that have been shut down for weeks; and the availability of personal protective equipment (PPE) and necessary staff.