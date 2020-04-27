COVID-19 Antibody Testing Brings Cautious Hope

In Los Angeles, some 800 county residents have visited drive-thru testing sites. According to Georges Benjamin, MD, executive director of the American Public Health Association, a little over 4% of adults in the county were antibody-positive.

At Duke, Thomas Denny is a professor of medicine and chief operating officer at the Duke Human Vaccine Institute. The test they’re using is part of a research study to find out if a positive antibody test means future protection.

The antibody test will help us understand a term that we call ‘penetrance,’ and what that means is how much of that disease, in this case COVID, has been in the local community that you’re looking for,” he says. “That will help us understand as we get ready for what may be a second round of problems, COVID infections coming in the fall. By that point, we should know if you have antibodies, does it equate to offering protection.”

Denny doesn’t want to see antibody testing give people a false sense of security about their level of immunity and feel they can relax on things like social distancing. He urges caution until the data is clear.

“We hope that one would develop an antibody response that would confirm protection as we’ve seen with other infectious diseases, but until we have the data that proves that we don’t know for certain, and I think we need to be a bit cautious in where we’re going with all of it until we have the data that confirms it,” he says.

FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn said in a statement that there is still so much we don’t understand about COVID-19 immunity.

“For example, we don’t yet know that just because someone has developed antibodies, that they are fully protected from reinfection, or how long any immunity lasts,” he said.

Still, he said, widespread antibody testing “will help us track the spread of the virus nationwide and assess the impact of our public health efforts now, while also informing our COVID-19 response as we continue to move forward.”

The FDA has reviewed and given the OK for four antibody tests to be used under the agency’s emergency use authorization process.