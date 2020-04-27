COVID-19 Daily: Doc Suspended, No More Advance Medicare Pay

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:
APRIL 27, 2020 -- Here are the coronavirus stories Medscape's editors around the globe think you need to know about today:
Doc's Hospital Privileges Suspended
A private-practice obstetrician in southern California was forced to leave a laboring patient abruptly when the hospital suspended her privileges and barred her from campus, she says. The physician had been trying to get the hospital to address what she believed to be inadequate policies on personal protective equipment when, fed up by their inaction, she filmed and posted to Facebook a video of hospital workers lined up close together for free acai bowls, seemingly unobservant of social distancing guidelines.
"I think administrators trained them poorly and downplayed the risk of COVID so that people wouldn't demand protection, wouldn't ask for masks," the physician said. She is pursuing legal action against the hospital.
CMS Suspends Advance Medicare Pay Program
The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) announced Sunday that it will suspend its Medicare Advance Payment Program for clinicians and not accept any new applications. The agency also said it will reevaluate all pending and new hospital applications for Accelerated Payments by taking into account recent payments through the Department of Health & Human Services' (HHS) Provider Relief Fund.
Seniors Show Unusual Symptoms
Older adults with COVID-19 may not have the disease's typical symptoms of fever, an insistent cough, or shortness of breath, Kaiser Health News reports. Rather, seniors may seem not to be acting like themselves, sleep more than usual, stop eating or speaking, seem unusually apathetic or confused, lose orientation to their surroundings, or become dizzy and fall.
"With a lot of conditions, older adults don't present in a typical way, and we're seeing that with COVID-19 as well," said a geriatrician.
Health Disparities
The pattern of minority health disparities in COVID-19 is "irrefutable," wrote Clyde W. Yancy, MD, of Northwestern University in Chicago, Illinois, in a viewpoint article published earlier this month. Blacks in the United States are being infected with SARS-CoV-2 and are dying of COVID-19 at higher rates than whites, early data show.
"The US has needed a trigger to fully address health care disparities; COVID-19 may be that bellwether event," he wrote.
Lung Problems May Start in Blood Vessels
The respiratory distress of COVID-19 appears to include injury to blood vessels, and that may affect treatment, two physicians write in a clinical update posted Friday in the Journal of the American Medical Association. One of the coauthors answered WebMD Health News' questions about the article.
"If you ignore what's going on from the vascular side, you're likely to make wrong decisions early in the course or in mild cases that will precipitate more problems," he said.
Hormone Therapy Trials
Two clinical trials have begun to test whether the hormones estrogen and progesterone could play a role in the observed mortality disparity between men and women with COVID-19, the New York Times reports.
Remdesivir Redux
The next clinical data on Gilead Sciences' experimental drug remdesivir could come this week: The company has said it expects to share results from its open-label study testing the drug for patients with severe COVID-19 later this week. But since the trial lacks a control group, its results may still not give a clear answer for whether the drug works or not. In case you've somehow missed it, here's a recap of past remdesivir data from Medscape's reference team.
In Memoriam
As frontline healthcare workers care for patients with COVID-19, they commit themselves to difficult, draining work and also put themselves at risk of infection. More than 500 throughout the world have died.
Medscape has published a memorial list to commemorate them. We will continue updating this list as, sadly, needed. Please help us ensure this list is complete by submitting names with an age, profession or specialty, and location through this form.