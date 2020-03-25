What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

APRIL 27, 2020 -- The COVID-19 pandemic has elevated the electrocardiographic heart-rate-corrected QT interval (QTc) to A-list celebrity status in medicine, when before, it barely made the B list.

The widespread and off-label use of certain QTc-prolonging agents intended to treat or prevent COVID-19 has intensified the need for 12-lead ECG monitoring of patients presenting with the infection, say some experts, creating safety and staffing challenges, but also inspiring some creative alternatives.

Such agents, notably hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin (AZM), can put patients at heightened risk for malignant arrhythmias and perhaps sudden death, especially those already on QT-prolonging agents or with inherited conduction disorders. The risk in individuals is fairly small, but the risk climbs overall the longer that a patient is on the drugs.

"We're nowhere close to seeing a cessation in the use of chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine — mostly hydroxychloroquine in the United States, with or without azithromycin — so we're going to be in this phase where the drugs are going to be empirically used," Michael J. Ackerman, MD, PhD, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota, told theheart.org | Medscape Cardiology.

Early studies of the drugs in COVID-19 aren't promising and plenty of skepticism is in order pending completion of more definitive trials. So far the studies are "incredibly undersized and underpowered to show a true efficacy signal, and they're not going to see a death signal," Ackerman said. "It's going to take thousands of cases to see exactly whether there is a proarrhythmic, drug-induced death signal."

Pending reliable efficacy and safety data, "We all hope these drugs work, but the well-intended prescribing just needs to be balanced with a healthy dose of respect," he said. "If you're not even aware of the QTc issue, or you've been dismissive of it, that's when the dark side of these drugs rear their ugly head."

Their QTc-Prolonging Potential

As stated by US government bodies such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and National Institutes of Health (NIH), "There are insufficient clinical data to recommend either for or against using chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine for the treatment of COVID-19." But if the drugs are prescribed for patients with the infection, "clinicians should monitor the patient for adverse effects, especially prolonged QTc interval."