COVID-19 Crisis Exposes Resident Abuse

APRIL 28, 2020 -- Janelle (not her real name) had just wheeled a patient into the recovery room at her Brooklyn, New York, hospital when an alarm sounded over the public address system. Another patient with COVID-19 was coding. The surgical resident rushed to the ICU to see if she could help, but all she had on was a mask, the same N95 respirator she had been using for days. She needed a gown, but the hospital had run out. Staff had resorted to wearing trash bags with holes cut out for their arms and heads. It was better than nothing. She spotted a roll, peeled one off, and began to yank it over her scrubs.

"Don't wear that!" said a clerk, who was watching her fumble with the bag. "I have to," she snapped. "We're out of gowns." But then she realized what he meant. Janelle was about to put on a body bag.

Even as residents are being lauded as heroes for their frontline work fighting COVID-19, they are also trainees who say they are being taken advantage of by hospitals in crisis mode.

In New York and New Jersey, where there have been more deaths than the rest of the United States combined, some residents are caring for COVID-19 patients with little to no supervision and minimal training.

"I had never touched a ventilator before this," says one first-year resident in New Jersey. "I have no clue how to change the tubing if something goes wrong, and I have no idea where the attending is most of the time," the resident says. "As an intern, I don't have access to all the medicines, so I can be in situations where a patient's blood pressure drops and I don't have any means to treat them." He has found himself looking after up to nine COVID-19 patients at once, more or less on his own. It's terrifying and exhausting, he says, and he is not only worried about himself, but also about the compromised care for his patients. "I'm doing my best, but half the time I don't know what I'm doing."