COVID-19 Mortality Hits Almost 30% in Kidney Transplant Patients

APRIL 28, 2020 -- The risk of death among kidney transplant patients infected with COVID-19 is so high that at least one transplant center in New York City has stopped offering kidney transplantation until it is safer to do so.

Enver Akalin, MD, medical director, kidney and pancreas transplant program, Montefiore Medical Center in New York City, and colleagues detail the trajectory of a small group of their own COVID-19-infected kidney transplant patients in a letter published online April 24 in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Of 36 patients assessed between March 16 and April 1, 2020, 10 have died, leading them to temporarily halt their program.

"Our results show a very high early mortality among kidney-transplant recipients with COVID-19 — 28% at 3 weeks as compared with the reported 1% to 5% mortality among patients with COVID-19 in the general population, who have undergone testing in the United States," say Akalin and colleagues.

This mortality rate is also much higher than the reported 8% to 15% mortality rate among patients with COVID-19 older than age 70 years, they add.

Akalin told Medscape Medical News: "Over 80% of patients in the Montefiore hospital are COVID-19 patients, and if more than 80% of your hospital is full of COVID-positive patients, how can you find a safe place to do transplantation?"

"So we stopped our kidney transplantation program 5 weeks ago because we have dialysis, so to delay transplantation a few months until the pandemic is cleared is not going to hurt the patient," he explained.

Almost 80% Admitted to Hospital, 40% Received Mechanical Ventilation

The median age of the group of transplant patients at the Montefiore hospital was 60 years and approximately 80% were black or Hispanic. Some 75% of patients had received a deceased donor kidney. Almost all of them had hypertension and over two thirds had diabetes.

"Twenty-eight [of the 36] patients (78%) were admitted to the hospital," Akalin detailed.

The most common initial symptom was fever, present in 58% of the group, and diarrhea was observed in 22%. However, almost all patients (96%) had radiographic findings consistent with viral pneumonia.