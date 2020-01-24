Hospitals Update Hydroxychloroquine Protocols After FDA Warning

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

APRIL 28, 2020 -- Across the country, hospitals are incorporating Friday's warning from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) about the risks of prescribing hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine for COVID-19 into their treatment protocols.

For some hospitals, the message affirmed the cautious approach they were already taking with hydroxychloroquine. "From a New York state or Northwell perspective, there is no major change," said Onisis Stefas, PharmD, vice president of pharmacy at Northwell Health in New York. "We were not prescribing it out in the community very early on because of the concerns associated with the heart arrhythmias."

Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts, is currently in the process of updating its publicly available COVID-19 protocols website "to incorporate the FDA's updated safety assessment and ongoing clinical trials," a hospital spokesperson told Medscape Medical News. Prior to the updates, the treatment protocols indicated that hydroxychloroquine should only be considered after weighing the risks and benefits for patients who are not candidates for other clinical trials and meet a specific set of health criteria.

The warning is a timely and important synthesis of what physicians know about the drugs so far and how cautiously clinicians across the country should be using them, said Rajesh T. Gandhi, MD, infectious diseases physician at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), Boston, professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, member of the Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA), and chair-elect of the HIV Medicine Association.

"I think to be honest it's a really important message to the public and clinicians across the country," said Gandhi. "Because we all know there is just a ton of discussion around this drug...and it came out fairly and said what we know right now."

The two antimalarial drugs have been at the center of much political debate and scientific scrutiny in recent weeks, following President Trump's endorsement and the FDA's emergency use authorization for the two medications in March. Hospitals across the country had incorporated hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine into their constantly evolving treatment protocols for patients with COVID-19.