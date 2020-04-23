More Guidance on 'Vulnerable Subgroup' With Diabetes and COVID-19

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

APRIL 28, 2020 -- An international panel of diabetes experts has published practical recommendations for managing diabetes in patients with COVID-19 both in and out of the hospital setting.

The aim, they say, is to emphasize "the multiple challenges" healthcare professionals "from practitioners to intensive care staff might face in the management of...this vulnerable subgroup...of patients with diabetes...at risk of, or with, COVID-19."

The recommendations were published online April 23 as a "personal view" in Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology by a 19-member panel led by Stefan R. Bornstein, MD, of the Helmholtz Center Munich and Technical University of Dresden, Germany.

Other panelists include individuals from Europe, the United States, Asia, Australia, and South America.

Diabetes is generally a major risk factor for the development of severe pneumonia and sepsis due to virus infections, and data from several sources suggest the risk for death from COVID-19 is up to 50% higher in people with diabetes than those without, they say.

Evidence also suggests risks associated with COVID-19 are greater with suboptimal glycemic control, and that the virus appears to be associated with an increased risk for diabetic ketoacidosis and new-onset diabetes.

Based on these findings — and initial advice from the American Diabetes Association, among others — as well as a literature search for a combination of appropriate terms on PubMed between April 29, 2009, and April 5, 2020, the panel made the following consensus recommendations.

Outpatient and Inpatient Care

1. Infection prevention and outpatient care:

Sensitization of patients with diabetes to the importance of optimal metabolic control. This is particularly important in individuals with type 1 diabetes, who should be reminded of home ketone monitoring and sick-day rules.

Optimization of current therapy, if appropriate.

Caution with premature discontinuation of established therapy.

Use of telemedicine and connected health models, if possible, to maintain maximal self-containment.

2. Monitor for new-onset diabetes in all patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

3. Management of infected patients with diabetes (intensive care unit):