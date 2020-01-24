COMMENTARY: Why I Founded United Physicians and Why You Should Join

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

APRIL 28, 2020 -- Ever since we set up the National Board of Physicians and Surgeons (NBPAS), I have been asked to start a physician "union." The COVID-19 pandemic amplified these requests. I have always resisted. NBPAS taught me that doctors have strong opinions but rarely agree. Like much of the country, physicians are divided on the big issues: Many support Medicare for all, while a large group believes that Medicare should be boycotted. What would a physician union fight for?

But in watching physicians band together on COVID-related issues, I realized that there are lots of less contentious issues that almost all physicians can agree on, such as requiring appropriate PPE for all healthcare workers, paying physicians to do peer-to-peer preauthorizations, and extending telemedicine beyond the COVID-19 crisis.

That is why I founded United Physicians, and I hope to convince all US doctors to join.

Currently, most physicians believe that they have little voice in healthcare decisions. Despite the existence of the American Medical Association (about 250,000 members) and the American College of Physicians (about 160,000 members), most of us feel disenfranchised. Part of the problem is that these associations are governed from the top down. The leaders set the agenda; and while there may be delegates, does leadership really listen to the delegates? Do the delegates really listen to the physician community?

To avoid those problems, I formed United Physicians with a completely novel structure. There are no delegates, no representatives, and no board of directors; we want "direct" instead of "representative" governance. All meetings will be held openly, on the Internet. All significant decisions will be made by the entire organization, with each member voting. Advocacy projects must be supported by a two-thirds majority vote to move forward. We want every physician to join and to vote on every issue. We will only pursue projects that are backed by a two-thirds supermajority. This means that those issues will represent commonly held, strong beliefs.

Membership requirements for United Physicians are a license to practice medicine and an NPI number. Members will propose "projects" in a dedicated "petition" room on a virtual platform. Projects will be discussed in dedicated chat rooms. If a petition is signed by more than 15% of members, the project moves to a vote by all physician members. If the project receives a supermajority vote, it moves to a dedicated chat room where specific goals and estimated budgets are discussed. If these receive a supermajority vote, the project then moves to a vote on proposed methods to execute the project. If the specific methods receive a majority vote, the project is initiated.