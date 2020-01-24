Coronavirus Crisis Has Fewer Kids Getting Vaccines

WEDNESDAY, April 29, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- Fear of exposure to COVID-19 appears to be exacting an unexpected toll on public health: Childhood vaccination rates have plummeted, leaving millions at risk for other life-threatening illnesses.

"We're seeing a general drop in pediatrician visits of 70% to 80% -- and that's very concerning," said Dr. Sara Goza, president of the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP). She added that the pandemic has prompted many parents to skip "well visits" for their little ones.

Babies under age 2 traditionally get check-ups this time of year, and older kids get vaccinated for summer camp. But not this spring, she said.

Dr. Sean O'Leary, an associate professor of pediatrics-infectious diseases at the University of Colorado, in Aurora, agreed. "Most practices are seeing a huge drop," he said.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is trying to get a handle on the pandemic's effect on childhood vaccine rates.

"We are currently examining the impact on a national level," said Dr. Melinda Wharton of the CDC's National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases. The agency's findings and additional guidance will be published in the next several weeks, she added.

Evidence of a potential public health disaster is already more than anecdotal. The New York Times reported last week on a pediatric vaccine survey by the Physician's Computer Company (PCC), a pediatric electronic health records firm.

PCC contacted 1,000 independent pediatricians to collect pre-COVID vaccine numbers as well as current vaccination rates. Vaccine figures from the week ending Feb. 16 were compared to those from the week ending April 5.

The upshot: Diphtheria and whooping cough shots were down 42%, human papillomavirus (HPV) shots fell 73%, and vaccination for measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) dropped 50%, according to the Times.

The recent drop-off is worrisome, because it follows a wave of vaccine resistance dating to the late 20th century. The refusal of some parents to vaccinate their kids on health and religious grounds has led to a return of infectious diseases that had been eradicated or nearly so.