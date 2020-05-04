COVID-19 Daily: Remdesivir Results, Resident Abuse

What your doctor is reading on Medscape.com:

APRIL 29, 2020 -- Here are the coronavirus stories Medscape's editors around the globe think you need to know about today:

Remdesivir Results

The medical community learned Wednesday about the results of three different trials testing Gilead Sciences' experimental drug remdesivir as a COVID-19 treatment. Based on the results from one of those trials from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), Anthony Fauci, MD, director of the agency, called the drug the new "standard of care."

The randomized, placebo-controlled trial of remdesivir conducted by NIAID, of 1063 hospitalized patients with advanced COVID-19, indicate that patients who received the drug recovered more quickly than patients who received a placebo, the institute announced. The median time to recovery for patients who received remdesivir was 11 days compared with 15 for patients who received placebo.

Finally, Gilead announced topline results from its open-label trial of two different treatment durations of remdesivir in 397 patients with severe COVID-19: There was no significant difference in the clinical or safety outcomes for patients who received remdesivir for 5 days compared with those who received it for 10 days.

Resident Abuse

Even as residents are being lauded as heroes for their work fighting COVID-19, they are also trainees, and some of them say they are being taken advantage of by hospitals in crisis mode. Medscape spoke with nearly 20 residents working on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic and found that, while some academic hospitals endeavor to protect their trainees, others have fallen short.

Residents face massive workloads in normal circumstances. Now, particularly in COVID-19 hotspots, they're overwhelmed and working longer hours for the same pay — in some cases, for little more than minimum wage. They're doing jobs outside their scope of work, often with inadequate personal protective equipment (PPE), and facing burnout and fatigue, both emotional and physical.

"I had never touched a ventilator before this," says one first-year resident in New Jersey. It's terrifying and exhausting, he says, and he is not only worried about himself, but also about the compromised care for his patients. "I'm doing my best, but half the time I don't know what I'm doing."