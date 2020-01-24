Don't Let The COVID Pandemic Rob You of Your Sleep

WEDNESDAY, April 29, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- If you toss and turn every night because the coronavirus epidemic has left you anxious and worried, one sleep expert has some advice.

Financial struggles, loss of control, or worries about loved ones can affect peoples' quality and duration of nightly sleep, said sleep psychologist Emerson Wickwire, an associate professor of psychiatry and medicine at the University of Maryland School of Medicine.

"We are especially vulnerable to poor sleep during COVID-19, due to spending more time in front of blue light-emitting screens and the loss of traditional daytime structure and schedules," said Wickwire. He is director of the Insomnia Program at the University of Maryland Medical Center.

"An adequate amount of healthy sleep is crucial to help regulate mood, improve brain function, and increase energy and overall productivity. Without enough sleep, our bodies simply cannot function at their best," Wickwire explained in a news release from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM).

It's important to focus on healthy sleep habits during the coronavirus pandemic.