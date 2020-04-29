Georgia’s Reopening: Dinner, a Movie and a Virus?

She says she’s been keeping the salon afloat by selling gift cards, adding a $10 bonus for customers who bought their services before they could reopen.

“That’s pretty much what we’ve used to get by for the last month. It’s not something that covers all expenses,” she says.

She says she had been thinking through how she would come back for weeks, long before the governor’s announcement.

Hoang is keeping her front door locked. Just two clients can be in the salon at any time. Her customers -- booked by appointment only -- wait on a bench outside the front door until she comes to get them.

She is keeping herself safe by wearing a fabric mask over a paper surgical mask, clear plastic goggles, and a double layer of gloves.

Before clients enter, she aims a touchless thermometer at their forehead and asks them how they’re feeling. If they forget to bring a face mask, she’s got some extras. At the door, she squirts soap into their hands and walks them over to a sink, where she helps them wash and dry. Her nail polishes have been sanitized and placed behind Plexiglas. For now, only the staff will touch them. Bottles of hand sanitizer are placed throughout the salon. Nails will now be shaped, smoothed, and intricately painted behind sneeze guards. Before her customers leave, their hands will get a spritz of alcohol-based sanitizer.

Her instruments are already sterilized with steam and alcohol. Now Hoang has added a new UV light box, which will help kill germs and also, she hopes, help her customers feel it’s safe to come back. So far, it’s working. Though appointments are limited, the slots are filled.

“It’s very premature to have everyone opening back up. Not everyone is taking the precautions they should,” she says, citing conversations with others in the industry.

“We’re taking it seriously. We’re doing everything we can. Every little thing, every little step. All the little details. I can only speak for myself, and not other people.”

The new coronavirus has spread swiftly across the world, infecting more than 3 million people and killing nearly a quarter of a million.